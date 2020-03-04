UMKC, Chicago State men's hoops not traveling due to virus

In a statement, Seattle said there has been no recommendation to "suspend campus operations, including athletic contests, or restrict travel in the United States at this time."

"We respect Chicago State and Kansas City's decisions and understand their concerns. We share a commitment to ensuring the health and safety of our communities, fans and all who attend university-sponsored events," the school said. "Seattle University is actively monitoring and responding to this rapidly evolving situation and continuing to follow the guidance of public health agencies and make decisions based on the most up-to-date information available."

Chicago State said in a statement that it was making the move with the "health and well-being of the campus community in mind."

"Chicago State athletics views our decision as a reaffirmation of our commitment to the well-being, health and safety of our student athletes," Chicago State athletic director Elliott Charles said in the statement.

Worldwide, more than 93,000 people have been infected and over 3,100 have died, the vast majority of them in China. The number of countries hit by the virus exceeds 70.