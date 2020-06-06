Undefeated Charlatan to miss Derby with minor ankle issue

ARCADIA, Calif. — Undefeated Charlatan will miss the rescheduled Kentucky Derby this fall after being sidelined by a minor ankle issue.
Trainer Bob Baffert said the colt has a filling, or swelling, in a front ankle. As a result, Charlatan will not be ready to race in time for the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5, but Baffert said the Preakness on Oct. 3 is a possibility.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the rescheduling of the Triple Crown series. It begins with the Belmont on June 20.
Charlatan is 3-0 in his career. He won a division of the Arkansas Derby on May 2 and is currently the subject of a potential medication violation.
Published reports say the colt tested positive for the Class 2 medication lidocaine after the race in Arkansas. Baffert is awaiting results of a split sample test.
If Charlatan is disqualified from his victory, he would lose the 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby that went to the winner.
It's another in a line of recent blows for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer. Nadal, another of Baffert's top 3-year-olds who won a second division of the Arkansas Derby, was retired last week after sustaining a leg fracture.
Earlier this week, the Baffert-trained Arrogate died while at stud in Kentucky.
Santa Anita Derby
Honor A. P. won the $400,000 Santa Anita Derby by 2¾ lengths late Saturday to move into the Kentucky Derby picture.
Ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Honor A. P. ran 1⅛ miles in 1:48.97 and paid $6.40, $2.60 and $2.20. It was Smith's third straight win and fourth overall in the West Coast's major prep for the Kentucky Derby. The Grade 1 race was run without spectators or media at Santa Anita because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I miss the fans, but I just got to pump myself up," Smith said.
Authentic returned $2.20 and $2.10 as the heavy 1-2 favorite, while Rushie was another 1¼ lengths back in third and paid $3.40 to show.
Trained by John Shirreffs, who oversaw superstar Zenyatta, Honor A.P. was purchased for $850,000 as a yearling. He is a ridgling, a male horse in which one or both testicles do not descend.
"We knew that he has tactical speed and Mike can put him pretty much where he wants,'' Shirreffs said. "On the backside, we hoped he would get comfortable and to have a nice kick in the end, and it all worked out well."
