Undefeated Charlatan to miss Derby with minor ankle issue

ARCADIA, Calif. — Undefeated Charlatan will miss the rescheduled Kentucky Derby this fall after being sidelined by a minor ankle issue.

Trainer Bob Baffert said the colt has a filling, or swelling, in a front ankle. As a result, Charlatan will not be ready to race in time for the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5, but Baffert said the Preakness on Oct. 3 is a possibility.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the rescheduling of the Triple Crown series. It begins with the Belmont on June 20.

Charlatan is 3-0 in his career. He won a division of the Arkansas Derby on May 2 and is currently the subject of a potential medication violation.

Published reports say the colt tested positive for the Class 2 medication lidocaine after the race in Arkansas. Baffert is awaiting results of a split sample test.

If Charlatan is disqualified from his victory, he would lose the 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby that went to the winner.

It's another in a line of recent blows for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer. Nadal, another of Baffert's top 3-year-olds who won a second division of the Arkansas Derby, was retired last week after sustaining a leg fracture.