Unit 5 releases plan to return to in-person learning

NORMAL — Students could begin to return to McLean County Unit 5 classrooms at the start of second quarter, the district announced last Thursday.
“If the metrics remain stable and/or improve, we will have students return to school in a hybrid format,” Superintendent Kristen Weikle said in letters to staff and families.
Students in pre-kindergarten through second grade as well as sixth and ninth graders will resume in-person learning during the week of Oct. 19-23. Some students in special education and other special services levels will also return that week.
The remaining grades — third, fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th and 12th — will come back the week of Oct. 26-30.
Families will have the option to keep their children in full remote learning or return in the hybrid model.
Weikle said the students’ return will be spread over two weeks so the administrators and staff can continue to adjust the process as necessary with fewer students in the buildings.
Unit 5's announcement came a day after Bloomington District 87 leaders said elementary students would have the opportunity to return to in-person learning after second quarter begins. Both districts are seeking a phased-in, hybrid approach.
"We will be looking to phase in this hybrid approach, and the reason being, you know, no plan is perfect," Weikle said. "None of us have lived through nor have we taught and worked in a pandemic, and so we have a plan that we feel looks really solid on paper. However we also know once we get these little bodies in our buildings ... we may have to make some tweaks and minor changes to our plan."
Assuming the metrics related to local community health are stable on Oct. 19, Unit 5 will adopt a hybrid model with blended learning, similar to the plan announced by District 87.
Students will attend in person two days a week. On Wednesdays, students will participate in synchronous and asynchronous learning at home with a teacher online, and the remaining two days will be asynchronous remote learning.
“I understand that a change to how instruction is delivered may be uncomfortable for some but believe that the benefit to having students back in-person is worth it,” Weikle said to families.
All health safety guidelines will be upheld when students return, including masks and distancing.
A key difference between this plan and the first plan released in July is elementary students will follow the hybrid model, where before they were going to attend five days a week.
"Realistically right now to follow IDPH and CDC guidelines and to really have social distancing in place, we just need to reduce the number of students in the buildings," Weikle said. "And being a district as large as we are, we need to do that in a hybrid model."
Students will be grouped by last name to determine which days they attend in-person.
Weikle said families will need to have a back-up plan for their students to be prepared should a classroom or building need to stop in-person learning temporarily.
“This could happen due to a COVID outbreak, or a requirement for your student to quarantine for 14 days due to being identified as a close contact,” the plan states.
The seven metrics that will guide the district’s decision-making process include: the region’s phase in the Restore Illinois Plan, the number of new cases per 100,000, the county’s seven-day rolling positivity rate, the weekly case number increase, the weekly increase of youth cases, the number of hospital admissions for COVID-like illnesses and the percentage of ICU beds available in local hospitals.
