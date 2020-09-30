Unit 5 releases plan to return to in-person learning

NORMAL — Students could begin to return to McLean County Unit 5 classrooms at the start of second quarter, the district announced last Thursday.

“If the metrics remain stable and/or improve, we will have students return to school in a hybrid format,” Superintendent Kristen Weikle said in letters to staff and families.

Students in pre-kindergarten through second grade as well as sixth and ninth graders will resume in-person learning during the week of Oct. 19-23. Some students in special education and other special services levels will also return that week.

The remaining grades — third, fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th and 12th — will come back the week of Oct. 26-30.

Families will have the option to keep their children in full remote learning or return in the hybrid model.

Weikle said the students’ return will be spread over two weeks so the administrators and staff can continue to adjust the process as necessary with fewer students in the buildings.

Unit 5's announcement came a day after Bloomington District 87 leaders said elementary students would have the opportunity to return to in-person learning after second quarter begins. Both districts are seeking a phased-in, hybrid approach.