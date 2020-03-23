Upheaval is everywhere in the NFL

Look for something resembling a studio TV show with much of the information (and misinformation) flow fans are accustomed to. There's even chatter about prospective picks being asked to allow camera crews in their homes for reactions to being selected.

By far the biggest effect of the pandemic on the draft is the elimination of pro days at various schools. While some see those as outings manufactured and managed by the collegians and their representatives, many NFL teams find significant value in them.

As for Las Vegas, it will get another draft, perhaps the 2022 selections that are unspoken for right now. Next year will be in Cleveland, 2023 in Kansas City.

OFFSEASON PROGRAMS: Losing OTAs and minicamps in the spring would seem minor — most everything about the machinations of sports right now can feel that way — but they are important to teams in several ways.

If a new coaching staff is in place, those get-togethers are when players begin grasping new playbooks and philosophies and strategies. Not to mention getting to know the coaches they'll be working under. And new teammates.

Team chemistry begins to build during those sessions. Fitness can be gauged. So can dedication and perseverance.