Urban clothing store photos

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration has announced new rules for restaurants and bars statewide to prevent the spread of COVID-19, citing a need for additional steps as cases have increased.
An undated video shows Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner without a mask dancing while a band plays. Last week, he urged businesses to enforce mask rules and said he will revoke licenses.
The McLean County Health Department confirmed 98 new coronavirus cases Sunday morning, including 26 new cases of youth between the ages of 10 and 19.
For the third day in a row, a new record of confirmed COVID-19 McLean County cases was confirmed as 99 new cases were reported on Monday morning.
Eighty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department Friday, including 48 cases of people in their 20s.
Mayor Chris Koos has issued two emergency orders limiting the number of people to 10 or fewer at gatherings near Illinois State University and requiring restaurant and bar patrons to be seated to be served.
An 18-year-old Carlock man is in custody for allegedly shooting a person in the foot in July.
There have been 273 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,496 tests administered on campus since classes began Aug. 17, Illinois State University confirmed Monday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported that 30 counties in Illinois are now considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.
“This is a situation we are watching very, very closely. If action is needed, we will certainly do that,” ISU spokesman Eric Jome said. “We’re looking at a lot of these numbers.”