USA Basketball picks Grant Hill as Colangelo's replacement

"I intend to spend an incredible amount of time with Jerry, shadow him some this summer, and I think that experience will certainly help as we move forward," Hill said. "He's just an invaluable resource and has done a remarkable job, so you can't help but learn from someone like Jerry."

No matter what happens in Tokyo, Hill will take over at a hectic time. The delay of these Olympics compresses everything; the next Basketball World Cup is only two years away and the Paris Games are just three years out.

"It's a great choice," Popovich said of the move to bring Hill aboard. "He's knowledgeable, respected, knows how to handle himself, a deep thinker, been around a long time and seen a lot."

Popovich also tipped his cap to Colangelo, saying Hill has "big shoes to fill."

"He has done an outstanding job, a job that was necessary and he's done it with class and really represented the United States in the best ways with what he did for USA Basketball," Popovich said. "I have no doubt that Grant will continue that good work."