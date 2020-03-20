USA Swimming urges USOPC to ask for delay of Tokyo Games

"They want the Olympic and Paralympic community to be very intentional about the path forward — and to ensure that we aren't prematurely taking away any athletes' opportunity to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games until we have better clarity," the USOPC leaders said in their statement.

Han Xiao, the chair of the athletes' advisory council, said the varying views are why his group has not made any definitive statements encouraging a postponement.

"We are specifically asking for more transparency around the decision-making process, more information about what measures and conditions are being discussed, and less public emphasis on training and 'business as usual,' which is putting athletes in a bad position," Han said.

Many athletes' training regimens have, in fact, disintegrated, as gyms, pools and communal workout spaces around the country have been closed. The USOPC has closed its Olympic training centers to all but the 180 or so who live at them — and many in those groups have chosen to leave campus.

Hirshland said it needed to be clear to every elite and recreational athlete out there that "as Americans, the No. 1 priority needs to be health and safety," and not training.