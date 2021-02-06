Valparaiso hands No. 25 Drake its 1st loss of season, 74-57

Unbeaten no more, No. 25 Drake doesn't plan to dwell on its first defeat.
Ben Krikke scored 15 points and Valparaiso held onto a second-half lead, pulling away to beat the Bulldogs 74-57 Sunday at Valparaiso, Ind.
The loss by Drake (18-1, 9-1 Missouri Valley) left No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor as the only remaining major college teams with spotless records this season.
"We're not going to overreact to a loss," third-year Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "I've been doing this for 23 years and I've never been part of an undefeated season before. It's about how you respond. Our guys will get focused on the next game. We'll learn from this and we'll move on."
A day after Valparaiso (7-12, 4-6) squandered a double-digit lead in the second half and lost to Drake 80-77, the Crusaders pulled away for just their second victory over a ranked opponent since beating Mississippi in the 1998 NCAA tournament.
"This was a huge win for us, especially after (yesterday)," Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. "To have our guys respond the way they did today, it means a lot. We got to play a ranked team back-to-back on our home floor. That rarely happens. Actually, that never happens."
Roman Penn scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, trying to rally the Bulldogs back from a 36-24 halftime deficit. He helped cut Valparaiso's lead down to 10 points on multiple occasions, but the Bulldogs could never get within single digits.
Drake had recently come back double-digit deficits against Missouri State and Valparaiso as well as surviving an overtime thriller against Illinois State.
Loyola 69, Evansville 58: Aher Uguak scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Loyola to a win over Evansville, the Ramblers 10th straight victory.
Braden Norris scored 19 points on 6 of 9 shooting for Loyola (17-3, 12-1 MVC). Cameron Krutwig added 17 points on 6 of 8 shooting and added six assists. Keith Clemons had 11 points.
The Ramblers were 58% shooting for the game and held Evansville to 17 points in the first half.
Shamar Givance had 17 points for the Purple Aces (8-10, 6-6). Jawaun Newton added 16 points. Noah Frederking had 14 points.
Southern Illinois 69, Bradley 68: Lance Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws with 2.3 seconds to play and Trent Brown scored 14 points as Southern Illinois edged Bradley at Peoria.
Ben Harvey had 12 points for Southern Illinois (9-7, 3-7 MVC), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Steven Verplancken Jr. added 11 points. Anthony D'Avanzo had 10 points.
Ja'Shon Henry had 17 points for the Braves (10-11, 4-8). Rienk Mast added 14 points and eight rebounds.
Northern Iowa 70, Indiana State 67: Noah Carter had 25 points and 13 rebounds as Northern Iowa narrowly beat Indiana State at Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Austin Phyfe had 17 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa (6-12, 4-8 MVC). Trae Berhow added 10 points, including two key free throws with 4.6 seconds left. He also had a 3-pointer with 1:54 to go that up the Panthers up for good 65-63.
Jake LaRavia's 3-pointer was off the mark as time expired.
Tyreke Key had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Sycamores (11-8, 8-6), whose seven-game win streak was snapped.
Top 25
Indiana 67, No. 8 Iowa 65: Coach Archie Miller gave the ball to Armaan Franklin for Indiana's final possession Sunday — despite his shooting struggles.
The sophomore guard made Miller's big bet pay off.
Franklin sank a 15-foot, tiebreaking jumper with 1.8 seconds left to cap off a late rally that gave the Hoosiers a over No. 8 Iowa at Bloomington, Ind.
Franklin had scored just two points on 1-for-9 shooting until making the winner.
"If you're going to take the last shot, that's the guy we wanted to get the ball," Miller said. "He's our best guy, most physical guy getting to the basket. This one he didn't overforce, he got a little pullup and that's part of his game."
After a defensive stop gave Indiana (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten) a chance to win it, Miller opted against giving the ball to his two top scorers — Trayce Jackson-Davis with 17 points or Race Thompson with 15. Instead, he wanted Thompson to free Franklin with a screen.
Iowa (13-6, 7-5) thought it was in right position, too. Coach Fran McCaffery put the taller Joe Wieskamp on Franklin.
"It was a tough thing because they were in the double bonus, so Wiesy doesn't want to foul him either," McCaffery said. "It was contested. So you've just got to tip your hat to him (Franklin)."
Luka Garza and Wieskamp each finished with 18 points.
No. 3 Villanova 84, Georgetown 74: Jermaine Samuels scored a career-high 32 points to lead No. 3 Villanova to a victory over Georgetown at Villanova, Pa.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 14 points and Collin Gillespie had 12 for the Wildcats (12-2, 7-1 Big East), who rebounded from Wednesday's loss at St. John's.
Jahvon Blair scored 18 points and Qudus Wahab had 17 for Georgetown (5-9, 3-6).