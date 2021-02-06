Valparaiso hands No. 25 Drake its 1st loss of season, 74-57

Unbeaten no more, No. 25 Drake doesn't plan to dwell on its first defeat.

Ben Krikke scored 15 points and Valparaiso held onto a second-half lead, pulling away to beat the Bulldogs 74-57 Sunday at Valparaiso, Ind.

The loss by Drake (18-1, 9-1 Missouri Valley) left No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor as the only remaining major college teams with spotless records this season.

"We're not going to overreact to a loss," third-year Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "I've been doing this for 23 years and I've never been part of an undefeated season before. It's about how you respond. Our guys will get focused on the next game. We'll learn from this and we'll move on."

A day after Valparaiso (7-12, 4-6) squandered a double-digit lead in the second half and lost to Drake 80-77, the Crusaders pulled away for just their second victory over a ranked opponent since beating Mississippi in the 1998 NCAA tournament.

"This was a huge win for us, especially after (yesterday)," Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. "To have our guys respond the way they did today, it means a lot. We got to play a ranked team back-to-back on our home floor. That rarely happens. Actually, that never happens."