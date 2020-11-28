Vanderbilt K Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power Five conference football game when she kicked off to start the second half against Missouri on Saturday.

"Honestly it's just so exciting, and the fact that I can represent like the little girls out there who wanted to do this or thought about playing football or any sport really and it encourages them to be able to step out and do something big like this," Fuller said.

Fuller kicked off the turf with a holder rather than using a tee, and she sent a low kick to the 35-yard line where it was pounced on by Missouri's Mason Pack. Fuller didn't get any opportunities in the first half as the Tigers opened a 21-0 lead over the Commodores.

She went straight to the sideline where she high-fived some of her new teammates and swapped some elbow bumps. Fuller's parents watched and cheered from the stands along with her boyfriend and best friend.

Fuller said she was really calm when she went out for the second-half kickoff.

"The SEC championship was more stressful if I've got to be honest," Fuller said. "I was really excited to step out on the field and do my thing."

That was Fuller's only chance in Vanderbilt's 41-0 loss.