Varner: Trials and tests of the First Amendment

We interrupt this column … Dad was 20 and driving near the farm and his “we interrupt” was Pearl Harbor. For me, it was Kennedy, Challenger and 9/11. This is not nearly at the same level, but I wrote what is below celebrating American freedom over the Fourth of July weekend and yesterday came the splash headlines of the Trump niece tell-all book.
President Donald Trump has recently failed twice to censor unfavorable writings. The 1960s case New York Times Co. vs. Sullivan is almost total protection for those who are critical of public figures. As discussed below, free speech is upfront and unambiguous. However, the 1789 French Declaration of the Rights of Man free speech waits until paragraph 11. It says it is one of the most precious of rights, but then lists exceptions to that freedom. In the 1950 European Convention on Human Rights, they get around to free speech in article 10. There are four lines on freedom and about a dozen lines on exceptions to free speech.
Now, on to what I wrote over the weekend. America, I am so proud to say, is the world leader, the beacon-on-the-hill of free speech. On the other side, one finds Cuba, North Korea and China giving them a run for the money for last place. Those governments would assay good social order is more important than irresponsible speech. We will see you don’t have to be in Cuba to hear that line.
Review first, James Madison, the first sentence of the Bill of Rights: “Congress shall make no Law… abridging the freedom of Speech.” The three dots are a hares HARES? on establishment of religion, and my German students went right for it that in 18th century English and modern German, nouns are capitalized. Free speech is not a gift from government, but an inalienable right that Congress dare not tread upon.
The words are absolute, but we know there are a few exceptions. Oliver Wendell Holmes’ “shouting fire in a crowded theater” and because “loose lips sink ships,” so publication of the sailing of troop ships can be another. The probation is against government, not private action.
The local mall can do what it wants with demonstrations. A group can picket city hall 24/7, but in a narrow exception, picketing on the public sidewalk in front of the mayor’s personal residence can be forbidden by city ordinance. There are also restrictions on both commercial and political ads in residential neighborhoods. The neighbors don’t have to put up with a “drink Coca-Cola” sign in my front yard.
Commercial or business free speech goes into high gear in a 1977 decision written by Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice. Ads for prescription drugs were not allowed in Virginia and most other states. Protecting the public was the reason. He wrote whatever protection the ban might give the public the dangers of censorship were greater.
Why is it that so much of my favorite shows are sponsored by those pills? On the downside, this freedom also applies to those hideous lawyer ads.
We know Dr. McCoy on "Star Trek" can’t cure the common cold, so Listerine’s longstanding claim “kills germs that cause colds” is false. The Federal Trade Commission nailed them and they had to run corrective ads.
This part of free speech doesn’t travel. Warsteiner is a popular beer in Germany. They asserted they were (I translate) “The Queen of beers.” The government said that was an unprovable claim; they were the “best.” Sales puffer here but forbidden there. They were allowed to say “A Queen of Beers.”
I did a survey and found almost all Germans know what we call Frosted Flakes comes in a blue box with a tiger on it. None, however, know it is Tony and they test great. Ads to kids are forbidden. Could we “protect “children with this? It has not been tested. Ads from my childhood are part of me. On "Howdy Doody," it was “Be keen. Be keen. Drink hot chocolate flavored Ovaltine.” What is in your head?
The tobacco industry keeps a low profile these days and television commercials have been forbidden since 1971. Their product is legal, so they might well win if they challenged the restrictions.
Offending others is not polite but it can be at another level in Europe. I would not believe if it did not come from the most respected newspaper in Germany. A sign by a church read (I translate again) “Jesus is the only salvation for you.” This was held to be offensive to other religions, so it was fine or jail if the sign was not removed. In the name of social order, Peter and Paul might well be behind bars.
It is a criminal act in Poland to say that more than a couple of Poles helped the Nazis in the Holocaust. The same in Turkey if you say there was genocide of Armenians. In France, it is criminal to deny that genocide or the Holocaust. Over the decades, American judges both liberal and conservative have held the remedy for bad speech is more speech not censorship.
Time to sign off, but it is news today that Facebook is under heavy pressure to censor not only President Trump, but others who say things deemed to be not true. Facebook is not a common carrier or public utility, so like the mall or this newspaper, they can do what they feel is best. With freedom, there is less social tranquility, but never a dull moment.
Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University
