Varner: Trials and tests of the First Amendment

This part of free speech doesn’t travel. Warsteiner is a popular beer in Germany. They asserted they were (I translate) “The Queen of beers.” The government said that was an unprovable claim; they were the “best.” Sales puffer here but forbidden there. They were allowed to say “A Queen of Beers.”

I did a survey and found almost all Germans know what we call Frosted Flakes comes in a blue box with a tiger on it. None, however, know it is Tony and they test great. Ads to kids are forbidden. Could we “protect “children with this? It has not been tested. Ads from my childhood are part of me. On "Howdy Doody," it was “Be keen. Be keen. Drink hot chocolate flavored Ovaltine.” What is in your head?

The tobacco industry keeps a low profile these days and television commercials have been forbidden since 1971. Their product is legal, so they might well win if they challenged the restrictions.

Offending others is not polite but it can be at another level in Europe. I would not believe if it did not come from the most respected newspaper in Germany. A sign by a church read (I translate again) “Jesus is the only salvation for you.” This was held to be offensive to other religions, so it was fine or jail if the sign was not removed. In the name of social order, Peter and Paul might well be behind bars.