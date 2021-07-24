Varsho HRs in 3rd straight, D-backs beat reeling Cubs 7-3

Daulton Varsho homered in his third straight game and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh inning, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks over the struggling Chicago Cubs 7-3 on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

The teams waited out a 1-hour, 39-minute rain delay after the top of the ninth on a mostly sunny and steamy afternoon. By then, the Cubs were well on their way to their 18th loss in 24 games, a startling freefall that began with them tied with Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.

They came into this one nine back of the first-place Brewers and facing huge questions about the direction of the club as the non-waiver deadline approaches on Friday.

Stars Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez have expiring contracts, and closer Craig Kimbrel could be attractive for a contender.

Chicago grabbed the lead when pitcher Alec Mills doubled and scored on a double play in the third. Willson Contreras made it 2-0 with an opposite-field shot to right leading off the fourth against Merrill Kelly. But things fizzled for the Cubs after that.

Varsho tied it with a two-run drive against Mills in the fifth, his fourth homer. He singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh after former Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin (0-2) walked the first two batters, and Asdrúbal Cabrera drove in two more with a double, making it 5-2

Pinch hitter Andrew Young added a two-run homer in the ninth. Fans were urged to seek shelter and players left the field prior to the bottom half because of storms in the area as the grounds crew raced to get the tarp on the field.

Once the game resumed, Rizzo doubled off the center-field wall against Brett de Geus. He moved up on a fly and scored on a wild pitch before pinch hitter Jake Marisnick struck out.

Contreras then charged out of the dugout after Jason Heyward took a strike and was ejected by plate umpire Pat Hoberg. Heyward singled, and Nico Hoerner struck out to end the game.

Kelly (7-7), who is 5-0 in his past seven starts, allowed two runs and five hits in six innings after beating Chicago on Sunday. He struck out six and walked one, helping the Diamondbacks win for the fifth time in six games.

The 32-year-old right-hander spent part of his childhood living in suburban Lake Forest. His father Tom was general manager of the Ritz-Carlton Chicago.

Mills went five innings for Chicago, allowing two runs and three hits.

Yankees 4, Red Sox 3: Rougned Odor's two-run double highlighted a four-run rally in the eighth inning after his two errors helped Boston build an early lead, and the New York Yankees beat the Red Sox at Boston.

Gleyber Torres added a go-ahead, bloop single for the Yankees, who posted just their third victory in 12 games this season against their longtime rivals.

The Red Sox, who had won four in a row, put runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth before Aroldis Chapman struck out Kiké Hernández for his 18th save.

New York can earn a split of the four-game series Sunday at Fenway Park.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi was breezing along, throwing a shutout with two outs in the eighth before he was lifted after Brett Gardner's RBI single.

Adam Ottavino (2-3) relieved and allowed Giancarlo Stanton's bloop, ground-rule double. Odor drove his tying hit off the Green Monster and Torres followed a single that dropped in down the right-field line.

New York starter Jameson Taillon (6-4) gave up three runs — one earned — in seven innings, striking out four and walking three.

Eovaldi struck out eight and was charged with two runs, without issuing a walk. He threw 82 of his 100 pitches for strikes.

Hernández drove Taillon's third pitch off the Green Monster, slid headfirst into third and trotted home when second baseman Odor's relay sailed into the protective netting above New York's dugout.

Taillon had given up just three earned runs in three career starts against the Red Sox. They took advantage of Odor's two errors, scoring three against him in the initial three innings.

DJ LeMahieu went 1 for 5 with a double, extending his consecutive on-base streak to 34 games, matching the longest single-season string by a Yankees player since Hall of Famer Derek Jeter's in 2012.

