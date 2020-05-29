Friedman, Austin

School: Prairie Central High School
Austin is involved in racing and plans to race at Fairbury American Speedway this summer and attend a Community College in the Fall.
School: Prairie Central High School
Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.
Austin is involved in racing and plans to race at Fairbury American Speedway this summer and attend a Community College in the Fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.