Virus spreads closer: Amtrak may have carried infected Chicago-to-St. Louis passenger

“Amtrak is notifying passengers and employees who may have been on the same train, and as a precaution, we have taken the train out of service for comprehensive cleaning and disinfection, and are also working to do a thorough disinfection of the Chicago and St. Louis stations.”

Advice from Central Illinois health professionals is not to panic.

"The best thing that you can do for yourself and your community is to wash your hands, stay vigilant and don't panic," said Dr. James Nevin, chief medical officer for Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka.

If you feel ill, stay home and call your doctor. The elderly, those with compromised immune systems and small children should be especially vigilant.

Bloomington couple

The Bloomington couple hopes to return to Illinois this week, after their vacation was extended after 21 people on board tested positive for COVID-19.