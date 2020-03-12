Virus worries force changes to IHSA basketball tourneys, other events

The Illinois High School Association will limit attendance at the state tournament to 60 fans per school this weekend in Peoria and at all other games across the state due to concerns over the coronavirus.
“This was a difficult decision shaped by thoughtful deliberation set against a truly unprecedented backdrop,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “IHSA Basketball is America’s Original March Madness, and we recognize that this tournament is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the competing teams, communities and fans. Ultimately though, we have to put the health and safety of the students, along with the general public, ahead of the spectacle of the event.
"This is and remains a fluid situation. It is important that our member schools and fans understand that events outside any of our control could lead to further changes over the coming hours and days.”
Full refunds will be available for all fans who already purchased tickets. The IHSA says the move came after after consultation with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Departments.
Other changes: The Class 1A and 2A three-point contest has been postponed. The March Madness Experience will be closed this weekend in Peoria. The scholastic bowl, debate and drama state finals will also be closed to the public.
The IHSA has asked media to “use common sense. For your own safety, and the safety of everyone involved, please do not use your press pass simply to gain access to the remaining games if you aren’t actively covering the game or games.”
Wednesday afternoon the IHSA announced that the tournament would go on as planned, with all fans welcome to attend. But things changed quickly around the country in the hours after that, with the NCAA deciding to allow no fans and the NBA suspending it season.
Aurora Christian, Chicago Orr, Timothy Christian, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Breese Mater Dei, Madison, Goreville and Roanoke-Benson are the eight schools participating in the Class 1A and 2A state finals.
The larger Class 3A and Class 4A schools play sectional final games on Friday at several high schools. The IHSA has super-sectional games scheduled at college venues all around the state on Tuesday. Both Northwestern and ISU, super-sectional hosts, have canceled on campus classes for students.
On its website, IHSA outlined the remaining schedule:
• Class 1A/2A Boys Basketball State Finals on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14 at the Peoria Civic Center.
• Class 3A Sectional Semifinal on March 12.
• Class 3A and Class 4A Sectional Finals on March 13 and 14.
• Scholastic Bowl Sectionals on March 14.
• Class 3A and Class 4A Super-Sectionals on March 17.
• Scholastic Bowl State Finals on March 20.
• Class 3A and Class 4A State Finals on March 20 and 21.
• Debate State Finals on March 20 and 21.
• Drama/Group Interpretation Sectionals on March 20 and 21.
• Drama/Group Interpretation State Finals on March 27 and 28.
The following ancillary events at the Class 1A/2A Boys Basketball State Finals have also been impacted:
• Thursday’s team shootarounds at Carver Arena were not open to the public.
• The Class 1A and 2A Finals of the Country Financial Three-Point Showdown have been postponed.
• The March Madness Experience in the adjacent Peoria Civic Center exhibit halls will not open this weekend.
• Saturday’s Unified State Basketball Tournament held in conjunction with Special Olympics Illinois has been canceled.
• Access the Experience will not be held on March 17.
• The Wheelchair Basketball State Tournament on March 20 and 21 has been canceled.
• The Learning From the Legends Clinic on March 21 has been canceled.
• The Student Section Showdown winner announcement has been postponed.
• All-State Team and IESA champion recognition will not occur.
