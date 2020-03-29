Visa extends athlete sponsorship to 2021 after Olympic delay

"I'm crossing fingers for all sorts of reasons, well beyond just the games coming back, that it reflects a reinvigorated marketplace and a reinvigorated sense of humanity and a renewed kind of enthusiasm about life," Curtin said. "We have always been very bullish that this is going to be a special and really important Olympics. But because of COVID-19 I think that's now ramped up 10 times."

Visa had already filmed some promotional campaigns with athletes for the Tokyo Games that will require some reworking. More immediately, they have spent this weekend filming their own messages promoting hand washing and social distancing that will be published over the next week.

"These are unprecedented times for all of us," said Adam Peaty, the British swimmer who won 100-meter breaststroke gold four years ago in Rio, "but having Visa's support makes these times of adversity quite a bit easier."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The new coronavirus has caused a global pandemic that has infected more than 680,000 worldwide and killed in excess of 32,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.