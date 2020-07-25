Wainwright pitches strong 6 innings, Cards beat Pirates 9-1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt homered, Adam Wainwright pitched six solid innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-1, on Saturday.

Wainwright (1-0) pitched out of a bases loaded, no-out jam in the second, giving up just one run. He retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced as the Cardinals beat the Pirates for the 12th time in their last 13 games.

The veteran had trouble regulating his body temperature early on as the heat index soared above triple-digits.

"It's just certainly, especially when you get to be the old owl on the team, things get a little harder as you get older, so you got to figure out ways and tricks, little ways to stay in the game," Wainwright said. "For me, I looked around behind me at my defense and I knew they had it. So, I tried to attack the zone."

John Gant, Tyler Webb and Daniel Ponce de Leon combined for three scoreless innings of relief as the Cardinals pitchers held the Pirates to just three hits.

Wainwright's 163rd career victory moved him into a tie with Bob Forsch for third most wins in Cardinals history.