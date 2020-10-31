Warrant issued for former University of Evansville coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A judge has issued an arrest warrant for former University of Evansville basketball coach Walter McCarty after he missed a court hearing in a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of a bank.
McCarty, who was fired in January by the university after an investigation revealed allegations of off-court misconduct, failed to appear for a Thursday hearing in Vanderburgh Superior Court in the lawsuit, filed in March on behalf of Old National Bank.
McCarty, 46, had also skipped an Aug. 20 hearing in that case, which alleges that he defaulted on a $75,000 "private select line of credit" created in October 2018, the Evansville Courier & Press reported, citing court records.
