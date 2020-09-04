Washington releases Adrian Peterson, turns to young backs

Washington released veteran running back Adrian Peterson on Friday, a stunning move by first-year coach Ron Rivera in the name of getting younger.
Rivera called Peterson early in the morning asking him to come to the practice facility, then delivered the news the team was moving on from the 35-year-old star. The move came less than 36 hours before NFL rosters must be trimmed to the 53-man limit and nine days before the start of the regular season.
"It's not about what he hasn't done or anything like that, but it's about what this group of backs has shown us, especially in the way that the offense has headed," Rivera said. "Adrian is a true pro. I was fortunate to just be with him this summer."
Peterson played the past two seasons with Washington, rushing for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns in the fourth stop of a career that will likely earn him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He originally signed in the summer of 2018 after rookie Derrius Guice was lost for the season with a knee injury, and kept his starting job in 2019.
Now, after Guice's release following a domestic violence arrest, he, Peterson and longtime third-down back Chris Thompson are all gone, and the backfield has a decidedly young look. Replacing them will be a committee approach between rookies Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love and free agent additions Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic.
Colts to allow 2,500 fans: The Indianapolis Colts will allow a maximum of 2,500 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team's home opener Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings.
That number was determined following discussions with the Marion County Public Health Department and set to meet local, NFL and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
But the Colts will not operate their Touchdown Town outside the stadium until further notice.
Gregory reinstated: Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was conditionally reinstated by the NFL, ending his fourth suspension over substance-abuse violations.
Gregory won't be eligible to play until Week 6 when the Cowboys have a Monday night home game against Arizona on Oct. 19. He missed all of 2019 over his latest suspension.
The 27-year-old can report to the club Monday for coronavirus testing, followed by conditioning work and meetings, and will be eligible to practice starting Oct. 5. The Cowboys open the season Sept. 13 at the Los Angeles Rams.
Raiders release Randall: The Las Vegas Raiders have released safety Damarious Randall.
The team announced the move Friday, one day before rosters need to be cut to 53 players.
Randall is the second veteran signed in the offseason as a free agent to bolster the secondary who was released by Las Vegas this week. The Raiders also cut cornerback Prince Amukamara.
