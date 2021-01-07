Watch now: A recap of how Illinois responded to storming of Capitol

WASHINGTON — Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Trump in the White House.
Lawmakers were resolved to complete the Electoral College tally in a display to the country, and the world, of the nation’s enduring commitment to uphold the will of the voters and the peaceful transfer of power. They pushed through the night with tensions high and the nation’s capital on alert.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a statement Wednesday called on Congress to remove President Donald Trump from office.
Before dawn Thursday, lawmakers finished their work, confirming Biden won the election.
John Whalen, interim chairman of the McLean County Democratic Central Committee, in a statement said: "President-elect Biden was elected by the people in a free and fair election. He will strive to be a leader for the entire United States of America and will work tirelessly to unify the country. We are one people who may differ in opinions and beliefs but need to look toward the common good."
