 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: A recap of how Illinois responded to storming of Capitol
1 comment
breaking top story

Watch now: A recap of how Illinois responded to storming of Capitol

  • 1

WASHINGTON — Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Trump in the White House.

Lawmakers were resolved to complete the Electoral College tally in a display to the country, and the world, of the nation’s enduring commitment to uphold the will of the voters and the peaceful transfer of power. They pushed through the night with tensions high and the nation’s capital on alert.

Before dawn Thursday, lawmakers finished their work, confirming Biden won the election.

John Whalen, interim chairman of the McLean County Democratic Central Committee, in a statement said: "President-elect Biden was elected by the people in a free and fair election. He will strive to be a leader for the entire United States of America and will work tirelessly to unify the country. We are one people who may differ in opinions and beliefs but need to look toward the common good."

More coverage from The Pantagraph

⮞ During Electoral College debate, U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Richard Durbin condemn Trump and violent mob that stormed U.S. Capitol

⮞ Watch now: U.S. Rep. Mary Miller tells crowd Hitler 'was right on one thing'

⮞ Midwest lawmakers describe 'chaos and disarray' in Capitol 'invasion'

⮞ Watch now: 'This isn't normal America': Bloomington-Normal reacts to scenes from Washington

⮞ Bloomington-Normal NAACP branch releases statement on Capitol Hill riot

⮞ Watch now: Former Bloomington resident in D.C.: 'We’ve kind of been bracing ourselves'

— The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

IN THEIR WORDS: Midwest elected officials react to U.S. Capitol breach

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News