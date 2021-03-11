Watch now: A year after the Big Ten Tournament's cancellation, No. 3 Illinois is not dwelling on the past

"(Ayo) has grown in every facet of his game. He has unbelievable patience and an unbelievable confidence in his ability. When the game is on the line, he goes and makes every play."

Just as Illinois is not technically the Big Ten champion this season but Underwood feels like they are, last year's team didn't play in the NCAA Tournament but Underwood believes they were an NCAA Tournament team. That makes the jump from not being in the NCAA Tournament since 2013 to a potential No. 1 seed this season not quite as dramatic a change.

"Last year, we didn't play the (NCAA) games but I still see the natural progression and this year we are better. I don't see it like a big jump from eight years of not making the tournament and now we have a No. 1 seed," Underwood said. "Any time you are No. 1 seed, you've done a lot of really good things. If that is where we end up, we are worthy of that. It isn't easy because there are 349 other teams that people say we are better than."

The shift from being the hunter as an underdog, to being the hunted as the No. 3 team in the country, is a matter of perspective, Underwood said.