Watch now: Ali Ince roars to individual title as NCHS girls take third in Class 3A sectional

"You want to have the opportunity to finish over at Detweiller and run that state race and have that state experience," he said. "That being said, given the weirdness of the year we were just glad to have a season and we're glad the season made it this far."

Lockport finished third in its regional behind Yorkville and host Minooka before surprising even its coach.

"We were hoping it would be this tight, but we didn't expect this result," said Lockport coach Regan Cronholm. "In our conference and regionals our 1-2 girls ran together, then 3-4. We had to switch some things up. The thing that remains is they're a team and they treated the race like they were all running together."

Junior Addysen Clark led three Normal West qualifiers in 29th (19:26.08). She was joined by sophomores Sammy Lehr (89th, 20:56.99) and Madison Schweizer (97th, 21:20.11).

Boys

West coach Chad Aubin said most of his seven runners clocked their Maxwell Park season-best times.