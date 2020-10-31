Watch now: Ali Ince roars to individual title as NCHS girls take third in Class 3A sectional

NORMAL — A typical race for Ali Ince is charging to the front after the starter's gun and daring anyone to catch her. No one has done that this season.
Normal Community High School's star freshman proved Saturday she is just as lethal breaking free from the lead pack with less than a mile left, too
What a freshman year for Normal Community’s Ali Ince! Intercity Champ, Big 12 Champ, 3A Regional Champ and today 3A Sectional Champ! pic.twitter.com/qeLY8BVEHQ— Jim Mattson (@hoijim) October 31, 2020
Ince capped an unbelievable first season in the Class 3A NCHS Girls Cross Country Sectional at Maxwell Park. She followed Coach Tom Patten's game plan perfectly and pulled away to the individual title in 17 minutes, 46.61 seconds while helping the Iron place third for their best-ever 3A sectional finish.
"It feels great. I wasn't totally sure I was going to win this one," said Ince, who beat runner-up Peyton Schieppe of O'Fallon by 7.35 seconds. "It worked out so I'm happy about that."
NCHS scored 130 points along with Minooka, but the Iron won the tiebreaker based on a better non-counting sixth runner. Lockport's 68 points were two better than Yorkville for the team title.
Normal West, led by Luke Reinhart's 25th-place finish, finished 10th in the boys race with 236 points.
There will be no state meets this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Girls
Senior Lauren Sanderson finished 17th for NCHS (18:58.05), while junior Olivia Hartke was 22nd (19:07.32). Other counting runners were freshman Abigail Ziemer in 41st (19:43.34) and senior Liberty Harmon in 59th (20:08.66).
But just as crucial were senior Anna Sewell (20:10.72) and sophomore Annika Luthe (20:11.11), who ran together in 64th and 65th, respectively, to finish ahead of Minooka's sixth-place finisher.
"We're pleased with the depth we have," said Patten. "We knew we had a good frontrunner and we had to fill in behind that. The girls have done a wonderful job taking on those roles."
Patten lauded the effort of Harmon, who got tripped during her race. She picked herself up and eventually passed four runners in the stretch.
No. 1 girls and individuals off in Class 3A Normal Community Cross Country Sectional pic.twitter.com/yhrRy7wMh0— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) October 31, 2020
Because of COVID-19 safety restrictions, runners were grouped in four flights instead of racing together. Ince and the other No. 1 runners on the 15 qualifying teams were in the first flight along with individual qualifiers. After that came Nos. 2-3, 4-5 and 6-7.
"We knew the format worked well for us because of the girls who typically run together in races," said Patten. "We expected we would be able to run well. We knew the competition was going to be great. There were six ranked teams in our sectional. Third is a pretty good race for us.
"We really felt our 2-3 girls (Sanderson and Hartke) would have the toughest races, and they competed unbelievably well."
Ali Ince getting interviewed after winning Class 3A Normal Community Cross Country Sectional pic.twitter.com/V8x6aMeZvs— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) October 31, 2020
Ince, who won the Randy Sharer Intercity Meet at Maxwell in 18:34 in September, said she wasn't worried about posting a great time in the windy conditions. Instead, Ince decided not to burn herself out early and hang with Schieppe and the other top runners.
But when Ince made her move, it was all over.
"It's the best competition she's had all year, and she couldn't have executed the game plan better," said Patten. "She needed to sit and wait and did a great job over the last half mile being Ali. She's a talent."
While Ince and her teammates would have loved going to Peoria's Detweiller Park next weekend for the state meet, she was satisfied with the season she had. No one beat Ince while racing together, although she finished second in another flighted competition.
"I'm excited to see how I can compete next year," said Ince, in a sentiment her fellow runners might not share.
Patten took a philosophical approach to the season being completed earlier than usual.
"You want to have the opportunity to finish over at Detweiller and run that state race and have that state experience," he said. "That being said, given the weirdness of the year we were just glad to have a season and we're glad the season made it this far."
Lockport finished third in its regional behind Yorkville and host Minooka before surprising even its coach.
"We were hoping it would be this tight, but we didn't expect this result," said Lockport coach Regan Cronholm. "In our conference and regionals our 1-2 girls ran together, then 3-4. We had to switch some things up. The thing that remains is they're a team and they treated the race like they were all running together."
Junior Addysen Clark led three Normal West qualifiers in 29th (19:26.08). She was joined by sophomores Sammy Lehr (89th, 20:56.99) and Madison Schweizer (97th, 21:20.11).
Boys
West coach Chad Aubin said most of his seven runners clocked their Maxwell Park season-best times.
"On an individual level we had a pretty good day today given how windy it was and there was not a lot of energy because there's not a lot of competitors in (each) race," said Aubin. "Our guys knew there were going to be times in the race where they were going to have to close the gaps. I'm super proud of their efforts."
Boys are off in Class 3A Normal Community Cross Country Sectional pic.twitter.com/WNLoxumUQg— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) October 31, 2020
Senior Grayson Talaski was 51st for the Wildcats (16:47.14), followed by sophomore Sky Riddle (58th, 16:52.57), senior Josh Perry (61st, 16:55.19) and sophomore Harrison Taylor (69th, 17:06.08).
Rounding out West's lineup were junior Cody Dunn (95th, 17:33.36) and senior Logan Saufley (100th, 17:41.85).
"Hopefully next year we'll get a full season and have a good indicator where we should be," said Aubin.
Yorkville scored 61 points to earn the team title, with Minooka second (73) and Edwardsville third (94). Edwardsville junior Ryan Watts was the individual champion in 15:21.18 while Quincy's Fiker Rosen placed second (15:36.36).
NCHS senior Andrew Svob concluded his career in 74th (17:11.29).
