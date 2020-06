× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Mayor Tari Renner provided updates to the city via videos uploaded onto the city's YouTube channel Thursday.

Also, Renner encouraged all citizens to fill out the 2020 Census.

"It is really critical for you to be counted," Renner said.

