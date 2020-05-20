Watch now: Businesses that violate Illinois' coronavirus order now won't face misdemeanor charge

"Thank you to each-and-every Illinoisans who wrote letters, sent emails and made phone calls in opposition to the governor's complete abuse of power. Your efforts are what put a stop to a blatant overreach of authority," Plummer said.

Pritzker said the emergency rule would only last until May 29, and then he would issue another. Emergency rules can only stay in effect for 150 days and the committee can overturn them, Capitol News Illinois reported.

New restaurant, park guidelines

The governor announced another compromise Wednesday. Restaurants will be allowed to reopen dine-in service for outdoor dining May 29, though indoor dining will still not be allowed until late June.

It will be safe to dine outside "with the right restrictions, away from sidewalks, masks and distancing," Pritzker said.

State parks will be allowed to reopen as well, the governor announced. Gyms, tennis courts and golf courses will also see loosened restrictions at the end of May.

Golf courses will allow foursomes on single tee-times. Only one person will be allowed per cart unless they are members of a shared household. Indoor and outdoor tennis clubs will be allowed to reopen, and gyms can offer one-on-one training and outdoor classes of 10 or fewer.