Watch now: COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb; Key metric is highest it’s been since June 11

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 tests continued to rise through the weekend, reaching 3.8 percent — more than a full percentage point higher than it was at the beginning of the month.

The positivity rate for tests completed has increased for seven of the past eight days, ticking upward from 2.9 percent on July 19. It’s the highest the rolling positivity rate has been since it was 4.2 percent on June 11.

That comes after one-day positivity rates of 3.7, 3.8 and 4 percent on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, respectively. Over that three-day span, the state averaged about 1,399 new cases daily among an average of 36,537 tests completed over the same period.

Speaking Monday in Adams County, which is in the state’s warning territory for COVID-19 trends, Pritzker continued to urge Illinoisans to wear masks and avoid crowds. Those measures will likely be necessary though at least the end of 2020, he said.

Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, appeared alongside the governor at the Adams County Health Department in Quincy. She urged all residents to wear face coverings, which a number of studies have shown can help limit the spread of the virus. The senator called mask-wearing a “minor inconvenience” that is “so well worth it” to prevent spread of the lethal virus.