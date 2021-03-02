Watch now: Emails show frustration over COVID vaccines coming to Central Illinois

But that suggestion contradicts guidance Pritzker gave during a call with local health departments on Feb. 22. A copy of the governor’s talking points obtained by The Pantagraph advises health department officials “don’t hold your first doses to ensure you have second doses.”

“Federal vaccine supply is increasing so no one needs to be sitting on vaccine,” the document reads.

Twenty days earlier, on Feb. 2, Andrew Friend, a deputy director with IDPH, sent a mass email to vaccine providers saying none of them “should hold back second doses from your first dose allotment.”

“Holding back any doses will send a signal to the team that you are not able to work through your allotment each week, and your allotment may be limited in future weeks,” Friend wrote.

Rose said DeWitt-Piatt’s situation is due in part to poor communication.