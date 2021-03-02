Watch now: Emails show frustration over COVID vaccines coming to Central Illinois

CLINTON — David Remmert did the math — and when it came up short, he didn’t mince words.
In emails obtained by The Pantagraph, the administrator for the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Public Health Department said the agency spent February vaccinating thousands of people and charging "out of the gate just as we were told to do."
Now many of them are coming due for a second dose of vaccine, but shipment projections indicate an upcoming shortage, which prompted Remmert to “plead” with the Illinois Department of Public Health for more.
“We have been allocated ZERO doses for second dose appointments for the coming weeks,” he wrote to the department on Monday. “We are being set up now for failure within our local jurisdiction.”
The correspondence shows the increasing level of frustration between county authorities and the state health department over accessing vaccines, which has been beset by issues ranging from adverse weather to questions about holding back doses.
On Tuesday, the McLean County Health Department canceled a vaccine clinic because of delays. Separately, there have been ongoing issues with vaccine availability at pharmacies CVS and Walgreens.
As of Tuesday, 6.8% of Illinoisans had both vaccine doses, behind only Iowa, Texas and Utah as having the lowest numbers in the U.S., according to data from The New York Times.
Illinois Department of Public Health spokeswoman Melaney Arnold in a statement said the department is taking steps.
"IDPH is working with the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department and looking into this issue," spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said. "COVID-19 vaccine providers need to align first dose allocation with second dose allocation. IDPH must allocate the limited supply of vaccine it receives from the federal government to providers across the state and providers need to responsibly manage administration of those doses."
State officials have previously said they are working in unprecedented times to find a limit supply of vaccines. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has criticized the Trump administration for not taking additional steps to increase vaccine production.
Projections for DeWitt and Piatt counties estimate shipments of 300 doses this week, 500 doses the week of March 8 and 600 doses the week of March 15 — all marked by the state as first-dose shipments, leaving thousands of people who were expecting their second dose appointments stranded.
“A little math would tell you that we need deliveries of about 1,754 doses each week just to vaccinate second-dose patients alone,” Remmert said to IDPH. “We will need at least 7,015 doses in the month of March to fulfill second-dose obligations.”
Vaccine shipments are allocated by IDPH for first- or second-dose usage ahead of their arrival; whether a health department clinic offers the chance to get a first dose or serve as a follow-up appointment depends on those allocations accurately reflecting the county’s need.
That process involves ongoing communication between both local and state-level officials: In a statement to The Pantagraph, IDPH said the process allows for "little margin of error."
In the meantime, Remmert said his health department decided to cancel all first-dose appointments for March.
‘Don’t hold your first doses’
Monday’s email also wasn’t the first time the issue facing the region was addressed: Remmert told The Pantagraph the agency became concerned with projections “a couple of weeks ago” and on Feb. 27 emailed state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, for help in sorting the matter out with IDPH.
“My job is to facilitate with (IDPH) and hopefully get them to focus long enough to solve this problem,” Rose said in an interview. “But ultimately this Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker’s problem to solve.”
As talks between the agency and IPDH went on, IDPH suggested the DeWitt-Piatt health department had administered doses that were supposed to be held “back for second shots,” Rose said.
But that suggestion contradicts guidance Pritzker gave during a call with local health departments on Feb. 22. A copy of the governor’s talking points obtained by The Pantagraph advises health department officials “don’t hold your first doses to ensure you have second doses.”
“Federal vaccine supply is increasing so no one needs to be sitting on vaccine,” the document reads.
Twenty days earlier, on Feb. 2, Andrew Friend, a deputy director with IDPH, sent a mass email to vaccine providers saying none of them “should hold back second doses from your first dose allotment.”
“Holding back any doses will send a signal to the team that you are not able to work through your allotment each week, and your allotment may be limited in future weeks,” Friend wrote.
Rose said DeWitt-Piatt’s situation is due in part to poor communication.
“This is what happens if you just don't pick up the phone and talk to people, right? I mean, they're all … looking at a dashboard,” he said. “And the dashboard just shows them how many more shots are being delivered and nobody's digging into the meat of the situation to find out exactly what was done and when it was done — until there's a problem, then everybody has to scramble to fix it.”
‘Incredibly difficult to plan at a local level’
Rose said he’s heard from the Edgar County Health Department in Paris about a similar issue and talked to a fellow legislator in Rockford about a second-dose shortage.
Locally, state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, said he believes there is a “growing and significant level of frustration that exists at the local level” of vaccine rollout.
“That is a result of a lack of information and transparency about how (the state) acts, how decisions about vaccine distribution are being made and what to expect, and when to expect it,” he said. “That lack of information makes it incredibly difficult to plan at a local level.”
On Feb. 24, Barickman held a call with local public health departments — which he said included McLean’s — that came as “a result of frustration.”
“Questions were posed to us about how these decisions were being made. Why were these decisions made, how are the allocations being determined? And, of course, as lawmakers we don’t have the answers because we haven’t been involved in the decision-making,” he said.
Vaccine shipments are set to increase to McLean and other neighboring counties.
Tazwell, Peoria and Woodford health department officials confirmed to The Pantagraph Tuesday that shipments were steady enough — and Phase 1A and 1B complete enough — to prompt them to open eligibility to people with certain comorbidities, also known as Phase 1B+.
And while a delay in one shipment of second-dose vaccines prompted the McLean County Health Department to cancel a clinic set for Wednesday, spokeswoman Marianne Manko said that doesn’t reflect an upcoming shortage for the county.
“The MCHD has not been notified by the IDPH to expect a drop in doses in the coming weeks,” she said. “Although the MCHD would prefer to receive more vaccine than we have been receiving in the past few weeks, it would not be accurate to say we are experiencing a ‘shortage’ of vaccine. Today's delayed shipment is simply just that — a delay — in doses that we were expecting (and are still expecting) to receive for this week's allotment.”
Increase in doses expected
Prior to the federal government authorizing the use of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine on Sunday, Prizker said projections showed Illinois was set to receive 100,000 doses of vaccine per day come mid-March.
Even Rose, a critic of the administration, said the upcoming increase was “real this time.”
Both the increase in doses and the third vaccine option will alleviate some vaccine availability issues — but what that looks like in the short-term for the DeWitt-Piatt health department isn’t yet clear.
Remmert said he expects to have a call with the state Wednesday morning.
Still, he told The Pantagraph, the issue appears relatively simple to him.
“I don't understand why they can't look at their own data and see that we need second doses,” he said.
