Watch now: How Zoom meetings helped Illinois guard Verdis Brown get a better understanding of the offensive line

Brown made his first career start in last week's loss at Wisconsin and his self-evaluation of his performance was "pretty decent" and any bumps and bruises in his play were expected.

Naturally Brown's focus is on improving what he did wrong against the Badgers, but consistency is always a key. He doesn't exactly focus on things he did right in practice or in a game when he gets back on the practice field. His focus on what he did wrong and fixing those missteps.

"So that way I’m keeping myself grounded and not trying to say, ‘I’m here, I can do this.’ I want to make sure I’m level-headed and focused," Brown said. "I’m mostly trying to focus on the things I did wrong and correct them."

Focusing on what went wrong isn't a new mindset, but one he's putting more stock into. He's always been like this, but the stakes are higher on the college football platform. He switched to the offensive line in the spring of 2019, in part, because he felt like his progress as a defensive lineman wasn't moving as fast as he had hoped.