Watch now: Illinois announces 2nd round of broadband expansion grants

Pritzker said the goal of those initiatives is to have universal access to broadband service in Illinois by 2024.

Michael Negron, assistant director of the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, said grants are available for four types of projects: expanding access to broadband services; projects that drive innovation in areas such as telehealth; improving connectivity in urban areas; and investments that improve equity in broadband access in disadvantaged communities.

To be eligible for grants in the first three categories, applicants must put up at least 50 percent of the cost in the form of nonstate matching funds. But for projects to improve equity in disadvantaged communities, Pritzker said, the state is relaxing that requirement.

“Well, as you know, when you get into some of the poorest communities, there are often businesses who don't want to make the investment because they don't believe that they'll be able to get the subscription revenue, for example, that people would have to pay in order to get broadband in those areas,” Pritzker said.