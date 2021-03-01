Watch now: Illinois basketball moves to No. 4 in AP poll as they prepare for No. 2 Michigan on Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN —The University of Illinois men's basketball team received historic news Monday as it moved up to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Illinois jumped over Ohio State, which fell to No. 8 following losses to Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa last week.
It is the highest AP poll position for the Illini since being the No. 1 ranked team for much of the 2004-2005 season.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood has long made it a goal to return the program to its peak moments and he feels the structure is now in place to do that.
"It's the process. It takes everyone. It takes a great administration, it takes a great coaching staff and it takes great players," he said. "We have been very fortunate in the recruiting game and found guys that fit our character and fit our system. I'm excited about that because it is where I think this program should be and has the capability to be. Will it be there every year? I hope so but overall I think we are laying a great foundation for the future."
Michigan, the Illini's opponent on Tuesday, hurdled over Baylor after a strong week, beating Ohio State on Sunday, No. 5 Iowa on Thursday and Indiana on Saturday.
The Wolverines have not missed a step despite not playing a game between Jan. 22 and Feb. 14 due to COVID-19 precautions. The team's single loss was to Minnesota on the road Jan. 16, 75-57.
At Monday's pregame press conference, Underwood said player of the year candidate Ayo Dosunmu is still day-to-day with a face injury and would not confirm if he would play Tuesday.
In Dosunmu's absence, freshman Andre Curbelo has upped his game. He scored 17 points against Wisconsin, his second-highest total of the season and setting his scoring high for a Big Ten game.
"It has been hard being a freshman and having to step up. It is not an easy thing to do, especially in the best conference in the country," he said. "I've always been a guy that likes challenges and that's why I left Puerto Rico. I wanted to continue to get better and continue to improve. I'm all-in for the challenges and it is preparing me for what could potentially happen in March Madness and the Big Ten tournament."
Curbelo was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday and Underwood has seen his biggest improvement on the defensive end.
"(Andre) doesn't fear the moment. He is an alpha. His personality thrives in those situations and he has been that guy his whole career. Will he make a mistake or two? Sure, but more often than not his is going to make the right plays," Underwood said. "His growth has mostly been on the defensive side (this year). He is so instinctive and it is taking that instinct and applying it to a system."
It is rare for Kofi Cockburn to be able to look an opponent in the eye but he will Tuesday as he faces off with 7-1 Wolverine center Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson is Michigan's leading scorer and rebounder with 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Cockburn led the Illini in scoring against Wisconsin with 19 points and it was his 22nd double figures scoring performance in 24 games this season.
"Hunter gives them a different look. He is a great roller and he's got great hands. He will be a big part of this ball game," Underwood said. "It will be ball screens the whole game, on both ends of the court. We are very similar. We may not run the exact same actions but there are a lot of philosophical similarities."
Although Underwood has downplayed the importance of these final games against the other top teams in the Big Ten, the players clearly feel differently.
"It is going to be a great challenge for everybody. We have had a hell of a season so far and this game is definitely going to be a statement game," Curbelo said. "We have to go into Michigan with a killer mentality, like we have in the past few games, and try to get the job done."
No. 4 Illinois at No. 2 Michigan
WHEN: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
WHERE: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor
TV: ESPN (Dan Shulman & Jay Bilas)
RADIO: Illini Sports Network
RECORDS: Illinois 18-6, 14-4; Michigan 18-1, 13-1
OF NOTE: Illinois has clinched a top-2 seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament. Over the last two Big Ten seasons, Illinois has the league's best win percentage (.711) and most wins (27). Illinois leads the all-time series with Michigan 89-85 and the Illini have won the last two meetings. Illinois won at Ann Arbor in the last meeting 64-62 on Jan. 25, 2020. Illinois’ 27 Big Ten wins over the last two years is the second-most in consecutive seasons in Illini history, trailing only the 28 wins from 2004-05.
Probable starters
Illinois
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Trent Frazier 6-2 Sr. 10.4
G — Da'Monte Williams 6-3 Sr. 5.3
G — Adam Miller 6-3 Fr. 8.5
F — Jacob Grandison 6-6 R-Jr. 4.4
C — Kofi Cockburn 7-0 So. 17.7
Michigan
G — Franz Wagner 6-9 So. 13.3
G — Mike Smith 5-11 Gr. 8.7
G — Eli Brooks 6-1 Sr. 8.7
F — Isaiah Livers 6-7 Sr. 14.5
C — Hunter Dickinson 7-1 Fr. 14.8
Kofi Cockburn 2 020621.JPG
Kofi Cockburn 1 020621.JPG
Kofi Cockburn 3 020621.JPG
Adam Miller 1 020621.JPG
Andre Curbelo 1 020621.JPG
Ayo Dosunmu 1 020621.JPG
Ayo Dosunmu 2 020621.JPG
Brad Davison 2 020621.JPG
Brad_Underwood 020621.JPG
Da'Monte Williams 1 020621.JPG
D'Mitrik Trice 1 020621.JPG
Giorgi Bezhanishvili 1 929621.JPG
Giorgi Bezhanishvili 2 020621.JPG
Micah Potter 2 020621.JPG
Underwood_Brad 020621.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten