Watch now: Illinois State freshmen basketball players trying to overcome obstacles thrown in their way

NORMAL — Being a Division I freshman basketball player is never easy. The practices, weight training and academic responsibilities are so different than high school it leaves many players dizzy at first.
DJ Horne, Antonio Reeves and Harouna Sissoko not only had a whole summer of working out with their Illinois State teammates a year ago. They also went to Italy with the Redbirds and play a couple exhibition games before official practices even began.
Things are much different for this year's ISU freshmen. They came to campus later in the summer than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then there were a couple breaks from practice because of positive cases on the team and quarantines.
But in less than two weeks, their college playing careers will begin and Howard Fleming Jr., Emon Washington and Alston Andrews hope they're ready to contribute.
"It's hard going through this whole pandemic deal. But honestly you can't think about it," said Fleming, a 6-foot-5 point guard from Louisville. "You just have to move on. You have to think it-is-what-it-is type of deal and think of ways to get better."
The three scholarship freshmen each brings something different to ISU head coach Dan Muller and his staff.
Fleming is the tallest point guard in Muller's nine-year ISU tenure. When he is on the court, the Redbirds can move Horne and Josiah Strong off the ball.
Washington is long and lean, listed at 6-6 and 175 pounds. His true position is on the wing where he excels at slashing to the basket. Washington also can play the 4 spot (power forward) when ISU decides to use a smaller lineup.
"Once we got going with teammates and found a groove with everything, it's been cool," said Washington, who comes from Cobb High School in Atlanta, Ga.
Andrews is a 6-9, 230-pound forward who just turned 18 years old in September. He's added 15 pounds since coming to campus. With Keith Fisher III opting out, Andrews has a chance to compete for more minutes.
"I didn't know what to expect coming in as a freshman," said Andrews, who graduated from Ocoee High School in Florida. "I've tried to adapt to it and take it one (day at a) time."
How much the freshmen play, especially early in the season, isn't known yet to Muller because of all the starts and stops.
"The transition for any freshman in the country comes down to that individual kid and how prepared they are for the grind of college. This year even more so than ever," said Muller. "Some freshmen work, don't complain, show up everyday and have really mature mindsets. For those guys the transition has been fine.
"Everyday going against good players, and coaches expect you to compete and have good body language and learn all these new things, that's the hard part."
Fleming is considered a "pure" point guard. He sees his role as being a distributor first and looking for his own shot second. That is different than Horne, who is ISU's starter at the point, and Strong, who figures to start at off-guard and can also slide over to relief Horne.
"My dribbling and passing is real different for my size," said Fleming. "I'm sure people will be amazed about that."
Muller believes Fleming could give the Redbirds a "dynamic" they haven't had at the point. But first he has to earn minutes.
"With that size and at that position once Howard really buys into the little things to be a really good player, he's going to be such a talent and productive player for us at Illinois State," said Muller. "He's going to get there. Right now he struggles with consistency. Some days he's great and some days he struggles.
"Once he has a great attitude every day and comes to practice to work, which he does sometimes, but once he really buys in to being an everyday guy, Howard is going to really help win games."
Whereas Fleming said he has leaned on Horne for advice, Washington has sought the counsel of junior guard Dedric Boyd.
"DB sticks with me and lets me know all the plays if I was messing up, he would get on me and stuff," said Washington.
Washington's versatility at a couple different spots makes "it important for me to know every play." He thinks what might surprise fans when they first see him play is his willingness to go inside and battle for rebounds.
"He's a great slasher, offensive rebounder, knows his strengths and plays to them. He's an above average defender, tough. He's easily one of our most consistent guys every day in practice," said Muller. "He is going to need to make some 3s. To play the 3 (wing) you have to be able to make some shots. He's working on that now."
Andrews said it took him a couple weeks to adjust to the physicality of going against older teammates in practice "but now it's not that bad. I've gotten used to it."
Andrews said his ability to score inside and be able to pop out and hit a 15-footer are facets of his game that might be unknown.
Muller said Andrews could have been a redshirt candidate before the NCAA decided to give all players an extra year of eligibility because of the uncertainties of this season with the pandemic. That became a moot point.
Then when Fisher decided not to play, Andrews' chance for meaningful minutes became even greater.
"Alston is going to be a much different player a month or two from now than he is now once we have some continuity," said Muller. "He's extremely young. He legitimately should be a senior in high school. He has put on weight and carries it very well and uses it very well.
"However quickly Alston progresses and however much it's comparable to other guys on the team who play that position, that's how much we'll play him."
The Redbird true freshmen basketball players — which also include walk-ons Jayden Johnson and Nik Stadelman — aren't only trying to adjust to being Division I student-athletes.
They've entered college in the most unusual year ever and might not feel like regular students for a while.
"Coming from high school I feel like I'm at a camp and not at college," said Fleming. "It's just basketball, basketball, to the crib (dorm), the same thing. There hasn't been too much going on with the whole pandemic situation. It's cool."
