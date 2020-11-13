Watch now: Illinois State freshmen basketball players trying to overcome obstacles thrown in their way

How much the freshmen play, especially early in the season, isn't known yet to Muller because of all the starts and stops.

"The transition for any freshman in the country comes down to that individual kid and how prepared they are for the grind of college. This year even more so than ever," said Muller. "Some freshmen work, don't complain, show up everyday and have really mature mindsets. For those guys the transition has been fine.

"Everyday going against good players, and coaches expect you to compete and have good body language and learn all these new things, that's the hard part."

Fleming is considered a "pure" point guard. He sees his role as being a distributor first and looking for his own shot second. That is different than Horne, who is ISU's starter at the point, and Strong, who figures to start at off-guard and can also slide over to relief Horne.

"My dribbling and passing is real different for my size," said Fleming. "I'm sure people will be amazed about that."

Muller believes Fleming could give the Redbirds a "dynamic" they haven't had at the point. But first he has to earn minutes.