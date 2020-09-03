Watch now: Illinois State product James Robinson in mix for Jacksonville carries

Coaches witnessed his dedication during the pandemic when he tweeted videos of himself working out in his garage with homemade weights consisting of tires and wheels.

"Struggle breads innovation," Ozigbo wrote.

Ozigbo and Robinson really raised eyebrows early in training camp, with coach Doug Marrone saying the gap between them and Fournette was smaller than he expected.

"It was the first time in my career that I thought, 'Wow, these guys are close,'" Marrone said. "These guys are really, really close. … Was there separation? Yes, but it was the closest I've ever seen."

And when Fournette failed to distance himself from the younger guys in the next few weeks, parting with him became a more viable option.

"Those guys have been really outstanding back there," Marrone said.

With Fournette gone, the Jaguars are counting on eighth-year pro Thompson to help the inexperienced trio get a firm grasp of Gruden's playbook while making sure they learn how to be better pros on and off the field — the kind of leadership Fournette failed to provide in Jacksonville.

"They're going to be able to get a lot more opportunities," Thompson said. "I think they have a lot of potential we're going to see here moving forward."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.