Watch now: Illinois State University president 'shocked' that union moves to 'strike readiness'

NORMAL — Illinois State University President Larry Dietz on Thursday said he is “shocked and disappointed” that the Graduate Workers Union is moving into “strike readiness” mode.
Representatives of the union for about 400 graduate teaching assistants said at Wednesday night’s Academic Senate meeting they were moving to a “strike readiness” phase because the ISU administration and the union are “far away” on an economic package and “they refuse to take our concerns seriously.”
However, Dietz said, the university is “committed to moving the process forward in a timely manner.”
He said, “We believe there is much to be accomplished through additional dialogue. I encourage continued commitment to good faith negotiations.”
Earlier in the day, the two sides had their 24th negotiation session since talks began in October 2019. It was the third with a federal mediator. The next scheduled session is March 18.
In an update on its website, seiunegotiations.ilstu.edu, the university said, “We encourage continued commitment to good-faith negotiations.”
The union, Local 73 of the Service Employees International Union, is seeking increased pay; elimination or reduction of mandatory fees; an expanded, less expensive health care plan; and greater protection for international students.
The average stipend for a graduate teaching assistant is about $9,441 for a nine-month academic year. It varies depending on a student’s level of study and the department they are in. They also receive tuition waivers, which are $7,265 for in-state and $15,089 for out-of-state students.
In a news release, the graduate workers said they made an offer at Wednesday’s bargaining session to have “the same salaries as the nearest unionized graduate workers at a comparable institution, SIU-Carbondale.” However, the union said ISU “responded with more poverty proposals” that would not provide raises to all TAs and would not give a break on mandatory fees.
Dietz disagreed with the union’s characterization of ISU’s offers.
“ISU has provided updated offers with significant movement on key areas for the union to consider,” he said. “Out of respect for the mediation process, I will not share details about the offers at this time, but I can share that ISU has and will continue to work diligently to reach a fair and fiscally responsible contract agreement that addresses the concerns raised by the SEIU without disruption to university operations.”
“Strike readiness” does not mean a strike is imminent. There are still several steps before a strike could take place.
“A strike authorization vote and, if needed, a strike could create the political leverage needed to prevail against the challenges and dangers TAs face by coming to work and study at ISU,” Trevor Rickerd, a graduate student and union member, said at the Academic Senate meeting.
Rickerd, a doctoral student in biology, said, “A strike would aim to make our crisis as TAs a crisis for ISU, for President Dietz, for the board of trustees, pressuring them to take our members out of poverty and debt.”
The Graduate Workers Union was formed in October 2018 and negotiations began a year later. Tentative agreement has been reached on 17 non-economic proposals, according to the university.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota