Watch now: Illinois State University president 'shocked' that union moves to 'strike readiness'

In an update on its website, seiunegotiations.ilstu.edu, the university said, “We encourage continued commitment to good-faith negotiations.”

The union, Local 73 of the Service Employees International Union, is seeking increased pay; elimination or reduction of mandatory fees; an expanded, less expensive health care plan; and greater protection for international students.

The average stipend for a graduate teaching assistant is about $9,441 for a nine-month academic year. It varies depending on a student’s level of study and the department they are in. They also receive tuition waivers, which are $7,265 for in-state and $15,089 for out-of-state students.

In a news release, the graduate workers said they made an offer at Wednesday’s bargaining session to have “the same salaries as the nearest unionized graduate workers at a comparable institution, SIU-Carbondale.” However, the union said ISU “responded with more poverty proposals” that would not provide raises to all TAs and would not give a break on mandatory fees.

Dietz disagreed with the union’s characterization of ISU’s offers.