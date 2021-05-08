Watch now: Kindred: We saw the best of Albert Pujols … and were spared the rest

He sees himself as an everyday player despite a .198 average, five homers and 12 RBI in 84 at bats. His .622 OPS means that in his 10 years in Anaheim, he never had an OPS higher than .859, with only one above .800.

After nine All-Star appearances as a Cardinal, Pujols made one as an Angel in 2015, when he hit 40 home runs but batted .244.

Painful foot problems make it nearly impossible for him to run. The bat that was dominant is mostly dormant. He has been 1975 Bob Gibson for a while now.

In recent years, we have seen only the milestone moments of Pujols: his 3,000th hit, home runs Nos. 500, 600 and 661, which moved him ahead of the great Willie Mays on the all-time list. They are the highlights of 10 years in Anaheim.

That was the Angels’ reward for all those millions. They paid exorbitantly for past production over future performance, never a wise investment.

Pujols’ return to St. Louis in June 2019 for a three-game series was terrific for him and Cardinal fans. It was a warm welcome home for a franchise legend, an emotional celebration of Pujols’ best years. Then, he and the Angels were off to the next city, the best part of all.