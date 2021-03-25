 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Normal Community cancels Friday football game because of COVID-19 protocols
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: Normal Community cancels Friday football game because of COVID-19 protocols

NCHS COVID

Normal Community quarterback Chase Mackey looks for a receiver during last week's game against Normal West. The Ironmen's game Friday against Quincy Notre Dame has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols at the school.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Normal Community High School's home football game against Quincy Notre Dame on Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, the school announced Thursday on its athletic Twitter account.

The game will not be rescheduled.

"We had a positive case in our varsity football program," said NCHS athletic director Nic Kearfott. "After contact tracing and so far, it wiped out an entire (position) group of our team. With the short turnaround to Friday, there's no way we can piecemeal a team and put kids out there and expect it to be safe for everybody that's on the field."

Kearfott said the positive case was discovered Wednesday and there was another on Thursday morning.

"The football team will not practice again until Saturday morning to give it a few days to see if anything pops up so we're not putting other students at risk," said Kearfott.

The Ironmen opened the season last week with a 14-0 victory over Normal West at Hancock Stadium. 

NCHS head football coach Jason Drengwitz said his team has been practicing all week. 

"It stinks for our kids. But it is what it is," he said. "As of right now we're not shut down. We plan on playing next week. We'll see what happens."

The Ironmen face Bloomington on April 2 at BHS' Fred Carlton Field.

"We're out for sure this weekend and coaches are meeting this afternoon and trying to put some things together to hopefully put some pieces together to have a full team we can field against Bloomington," said Kearfott. "That's our hope and our plan." 

Earlier this week, Central Catholic's junior varsity football team had to cancel a game against Monticello because of COVID-19 protocols involving the Saints.

Central Catholic didn't have seven starters for last week's varsity game at Monticello because of contact tracing. Saints head coach Kevin Braucht said several of those players who sat out will play in Friday's game against Olympia at Stanford.

"I feel terrible for our kids and seniors and our coaching staff and, on the same note, I feel terrible for Quincy Notre Dame," said Kearfott. "We called them as soon as we knew. We all knew it was a possibility. You look at Twitter or talk to coaches or ADs in the state, there's unfortunately numerous teams currently not able to play because of the current situation."

Kearfott said NCHS will treat the cancellation as a "no contest" for its records. However, in the Big 12 Conference standings that will determine seedings for the league's playoffs that begin April 9, Notre Dame is declared a 2-0 winner (a forfeit score) and NCHS' record drops to 1-1.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News