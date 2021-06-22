Watch now: Normal Public Works Director Wayne Aldrich to retire

NORMAL — Public Works Director Wayne Aldrich is retiring after 24 years with the town.

Aldrich, who helped lead development on the uptown Normal redevelopment project, announced his retirement on Monday during a Town Council meeting. It was his last meeting before his official retirement in August.

"When you get older, you say, well, it's my time to turn the reins over to the next generation," Aldrich told The Pantagraph on Monday. "I think we've got some great folks here on staff at the town of Normal that can certainly take over."

Aldrich was hired was hired in 1997 as the town engineer and was appointed to uptown development director in April 2002.

"Wayne led what has probably been the most impactful and remarkable municipal projects in much of Illinois, but certainly the town of Normal," City Manager Pam Reece said Monday during a Town Council meeting. "Wayne's legacy in our organization and our community is probably indescribable."

In recent years, he has led the charge in planning the $22.69 million pedestrian underpass in uptown Normal. During the project, Aldrich has worked with the town and partners to secure $21 million in federal and state grants for the project.

Though he said he is sad to leave prior to its completion, Aldrich said he is confident in the planning and work that has taken place to ensure the project moves forward.

"In that case, I'm very proud of where we are," he said. "In a sense, it’s a good place to be, and to turn it over to some very qualified individuals here at the town. I think we have great consultants and again great relationships with other agencies to get that project built.”

Of the projects he has worked on, Aldrich noted the uptown development project, restoration of the Camelback Bridge over Virginia Avenue, and a comprehensive Sanitary Sewer Master Plan just a few of his most memorable achievements.

“For an engineer like me, sometimes we forget it’s about people," he said. "Uptown was certainly about people and that’s the greatest satisfaction to get, just watching people walk down the sidewalk that weren’t there before and enjoying things.”

