Watch now: Normal West junior Averie Hernandez commits to play volleyball for Northwestern

NORMAL — Averie Hernandez wasn't able to take official visits to prospective colleges this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, an earlier trip for a camp proved to be enough for her to make a verbal commitment even though Hernandez could have waited another year.
Normal West junior Averie Hernandez, at team workout Wednesday, committed earlier this week for volleyball scholarship with Northwestern pic.twitter.com/lG4xeeUqds— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) September 23, 2020
Hernandez, a 6-foot-2 junior outside hitter for Normal West High School, announced earlier this week she has committed to play volleyball for Northwestern. She attended a Northwestern camp a couple years ago in Evanston.
"I had a close relationship with them because I was able to go before," she said before a Wednesday workout with the Wildcats. "I think they're amazing people. The coaches are recruiting really well and they have a good class they're bringing in (with her). I felt like family just talking to them over the phone."
Hernandez, who will sign a national letter of intent with Northwestern in November 2021, said her other two finalists were Iowa and Marquette. She also held offers from Illinois State, Miami of Ohio, Dayton and Texas Tech.
"She's so good all around," said West coach Kelsey Mueller. "Her offense she's been working on not just to take a swing, but she's making plays and challenging our opponents defensively all the time. Her defense, especially from freshmen year to now, and ability to read the game and antiicapate has really come a long way."
Hernandez has been a unanimous all-Big 12 Conference selection the last two years. She was on last year's Pantagraph All-Area Team after averaging 4.6 kills for the Wildcats.
She also plays club volleyball for Illini Elite, playing up an age level the last couple years. With the high school season pushed back until February, Hernandez will play with Illini Elite until then and right after the Wildcats are finished.
"For me jumping higher is a thing I'm working on with workouts," said Hernandez, who can jump 9 feet, 11 inches. "Definitely volleyball-wise I want to keep hitting different angles and working on serve receive and defense. Blocking is another big one for me."
Hernandez, who turns 17 years old next month, said she's been volleyball since she was 12. Her first love has been basketball, which she began playing when she was 6.
She has decided to give up basketball this season in order to focus on her future in volleyball. Hernandez was on the second team of the all-Big 12 and Pantagraph Area basketball teams after averaging 8.3 points last season.
"My best friends to this day were my teammates when I was 6. I'm going to miss it," she said. "I've never had the opportunity to focus on one thing and offseason to do workouts. Having that will be super nice. I would miss (club volleyball) tournaments because of basketball games. Having a full club season and go to all the practices will benefit me going forward."
Mueller believes Hernandez has only scratched the surface on how good she can become in volleyball.
"She has so much potential still, which is the best part," said Mueller. "A lot of times you see really good athletes and players really begin in their sophomore or junior year. It's really hard to keep pushing the boundaries, and I see her doing that on a daily basis in our gym. I know she's going to continue that at Northwestern."
Hernandez isn't sure what will be her major at Northwestern, although she's leaning towards sports medicine.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
