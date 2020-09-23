Watch now: Normal West junior Averie Hernandez commits to play volleyball for Northwestern

NORMAL — Averie Hernandez wasn't able to take official visits to prospective colleges this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, an earlier trip for a camp proved to be enough for her to make a verbal commitment even though Hernandez could have waited another year.

Hernandez, a 6-foot-2 junior outside hitter for Normal West High School, announced earlier this week she has committed to play volleyball for Northwestern. She attended a Northwestern camp a couple years ago in Evanston.

"I had a close relationship with them because I was able to go before," she said before a Wednesday workout with the Wildcats. "I think they're amazing people. The coaches are recruiting really well and they have a good class they're bringing in (with her). I felt like family just talking to them over the phone."

Hernandez, who will sign a national letter of intent with Northwestern in November 2021, said her other two finalists were Iowa and Marquette. She also held offers from Illinois State, Miami of Ohio, Dayton and Texas Tech.