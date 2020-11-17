Watch now: Pritzker announces new Illinois COVID restrictions

This is a developing story and will be updated.
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced new statewide restrictions to contain COVID-19.
The governor's office in a statement said the move to Tier 3 resurgence mitigations will start Friday.
"This latest round of mitigations aims to limit gatherings and encourages residents to stay home as much as possible and follow proper safety measures when out in public," the statement said.
Pritzker during a press conference said museums, casinos and theaters will need to close, and "we are asking you to choose Zoom instead of packing people in a room for Thanksgiving.”
It also includes various guidelines for:
- Retail
- Personal car services
- Health and fitness centers
- Hotels
- Manufacturing
- Bars and restaurants
- Meetings and social events
- Offices
- Organized group recreational activities
- Indoor recreation, theater, cultural institutions
State health officials reported 12,601 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, the 12th straight day with more than 10,000 cases. Over the past week, Illinois has been averaging 12,381 cases per day. In all, there have been 597,849 cases statewide since the pandemic began.
Illinois public health officials have reported 97 additional deaths Tuesday related to the coronavirus, and Pritzker prepared to join other Midwestern governors in a video conference to urge holiday revelers to take extreme precautions against transmission.
Pritzker was scheduled to join the other governors Tuesday afternoon to urge the public to be extra cautious if planning to gather with family or friends for holiday celebrations. He also joined with other Midwestern state executives in producing a social media video, “Mask Up,” to spread their message.
The Illinois Department of Public Health recorded 12,601 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the pandemic, the 11th consecutive day new infections have topped 10,000.
Hospitalizations also continue to rise, to 5,887 Tuesday, a 24% increase from a week ago. The spike in the most seriously ill is seen in those needed breathing assistance from ventilators. Ventilators usage was at 545 Tuesday, a 37% increase in the past seven days.
Pritzker and his public health advisers continue to plead with the public to slow transmission of the highly contagious virus by staying home as much as possible, wearing coverings over nose and mouth when going outside, and staying at least 6 feet away from other people.
Pritzker was set to join governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Tim Walz of Minnesota and Tony Evers of Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon in the video conference.
