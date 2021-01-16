Watch now: Quiet so far at Illinois Capitol

The situation appeared relatively quiet outside the Illinois Capitol at noon Saturday, despite a planned protest.

Uniformed officers with police dogs were searching the perimeter of the Capitol Building in Springfield this morning as workers continued to put plywood on the windows of the first floor.

There was a heavy Illinois Secretary of State Police presence outside the Capitol Building. A tactical unit and mobile bomb squad unit arrived at the Illinois Secretary of State Police building just across the street from the capitol.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office in a statement said the Illinois State Police, Secretary of State Police and Illinois Emergency Management Agency “are working in tandem with local and federal counterparts to protect the residents of Illinois while safeguarding the right to peaceful protest.”

Governors across the country took steps to close capitols and increase security after the FBI said it is tracking an “ extensive amount of concerning online chatter, ” including calls for armed protests in advance of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.