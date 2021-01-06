 Skip to main content
Watch now: Rep. Rodney Davis on Capitol raid: 'A sad day for our country'
Watch now: Rep. Rodney Davis on Capitol raid: 'A sad day for our country'

WASHINGTON —  Aaron DeGroot, communications director for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., has been in contact with the representative and confirmed he is safe after a mob stormed the Capitol in Washington. 

The clash came as lawmakers moved to certify the election win of Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

Davis, an honorary chairman of Trump's Illinois campaign, is the ranking member of the Committee on House Administration, which has oversight of federal elections​.

“He is going to talk about it more himself,” DeGroot said about Davis and the condition of the capitol.

Davis earlier Wednesday posted on Twitter: “This is a sad day for our country. The lawlessness has got to stop. Protestors must leave the Capitol so Congress can resume the process of confirming the Electoral College vote. My staff and I are currently safe.”

Davis in November won re-election following a challenge from Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

