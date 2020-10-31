Watch now: Short-handed Illinois can't muster up a win against Purdue

“You’ve got to stay ready to keep from getting ready," Taylor said. "I was ready, I was prepared, I was locked in. Anything can happen. It’s football. ... I feel like I did OK. I’ve just got to build on that performance from today."

Taylor was 17-of-29 passing for 273 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 32 yards. It wasn't until Thursday, he said, when the team found out about the positive COVID tests and the subsequent contact tracing that he began getting real reps in practice.

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith and Taylor's teammates were impressed with the results, particularly given his lack of reps in practice.

“I think with practice, I’m just thinking about the good plays Coran made today without practice," Smith said. "With practice, we should be able to clean up a lot of things. I thought he threw the ball well at times, he scrambled around.

"It’s just hard stepping into the huddle for the first time and running the offense. With another week of practice he should be in better shape heading into the Minnesota game."

Prior to the game, the team announced Peters and tight end Griffin Moore of Bloomington tested positive for COVID-19 and according to Big Ten protocols they will be out 21 days.