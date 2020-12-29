Watch now: Tony Petersen hired as offensive coordinator for Illinois football

“We kind of, between the two of us, always thought we’d hook up and work together and it’s finally worked out," Petersen said on Tuesday. "I’m pumped and fired up. I’ll tell you what, Illinois has a great guy who is going to do an unbelievable job here."

Their relationship dates back decades to when Bielema was an assistant coach at Iowa, then at Wisconsin and eventually the head coach at Wisconsin. All the while Petersen was at the University of Minnesota, first as a passing game coordinator in 1999 then as a co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2000-2006. The two got to know each other and recruited in South Florida together.

"I’ve known him for a long time," Petersen said. "He’s a competitor. He works hard. He’s a winner. He’s everything you want in a head coach and he’s been a great friend to me. As I started to get older I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll never end up hooking up with him.’ I’m glad I am and I can’t wait for it."

Petersen spent the 2020 season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Appalachian State. The Mountaineers finished 9-3 overall and averaged 452 yards in total offense (26th nationally), including 264.9 rushing yards (7th nationally).