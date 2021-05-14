Watch now: Tony Wills returning to ISU's basketball program as director of player personnel and video

NORMAL — Illinois State head basketball coach Dan Muller has added a familiar face to his staff.
Tony Wills, who played with ISU from 2013-17 and helped the Redbirds to a Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title as a senior, has been hired as the team's director of player personnel and video.
Wills replaces John Putyrski, who has been promoted to ISU's director of basketball operations.
"To say I’m excited to bring Tony Wills back home would be an understatement,” said Muller. "Tony exemplifies what Illinois State basketball is, and I know he is going to be a great help to our staff and players as he continues his professional journey."
Wills served as a graduate assistant coach at Southern Illinois the last two seasons.
“I’m super-excited to be back at this place I call home,” said Wills. “The community, the fan base, the atmosphere and the support here is unbelievable. I can’t wait to get the guys back on campus so we can open workouts and continue to build a winning culture."
Wills, a 6-foot-4 guard, was a defensive standout for ISU. The Indianapolis native was named to the MVC All-Defensive Team in 2016-17 when the Redbird went 28-7 overall and 17-1 in the league to share the title with Wichita State.
In 132 games with the Redbirds, including 71 starts, Wills scored 649 points and had 118 steals and 46 blocked shots. ISU went 86-50 during Wills' four seasons.
Putyrski, a former ISU student manager when Wills was a player, rejoined the Redbirds in 2019 after being an assistant coach at Eastern Florida State College, helping the Titans to a 28-8 overall record and a berth into the quarterfinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament.
“I’m very excited and grateful to continue to expand my role within the program and to help teach and develop our guys on and off the court,” said Putyrski. “I’m just as excited to work with Tony again and to welcome my good friend back home to Illinois State.”
