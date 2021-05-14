Watch now: Tony Wills returning to ISU's basketball program as director of player personnel and video

Wills, a 6-foot-4 guard, was a defensive standout for ISU. The Indianapolis native was named to the MVC All-Defensive Team in 2016-17 when the Redbird went 28-7 overall and 17-1 in the league to share the title with Wichita State.

In 132 games with the Redbirds, including 71 starts, Wills scored 649 points and had 118 steals and 46 blocked shots. ISU went 86-50 during Wills' four seasons.

Putyrski, a former ISU student manager when Wills was a player, rejoined the Redbirds in 2019 after being an assistant coach at Eastern Florida State College, helping the Titans to a 28-8 overall record and a berth into the quarterfinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament.

“I’m very excited and grateful to continue to expand my role within the program and to help teach and develop our guys on and off the court,” said Putyrski. “I’m just as excited to work with Tony again and to welcome my good friend back home to Illinois State.”

