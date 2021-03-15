Watch now: While cutting down the net at the Big Ten Tournament, Illinois learned the news it was an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed

INDIANAPOLIS — After surviving a late Ohio State run that forced overtime in the Big Ten Tournament championship on Sunday, Illinois was named the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
The news broke that Illinois was a No. 1 seed for the third time in school history as the team was cutting down their net at Lucas Oil Stadium.
"It was crazy. It is an unreal feeling. I'm just thinking about all the things we accomplished," Ayo Dosunmu said. "When I came out and visited (Illinois), I talked to Coach Underwood and I told him that these are things we can accomplish here. There were the ups and downs definitely, but that is part of the process. Being on top of that ladder and cutting the net down and seeing the No. 1 seed there, it was an unreal feeling."
For Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, his mind wasn't on this year's NCAA Tournament postgame. It was centered on his first game as Illinois head coach when Eastern Illinois beat the Illini 80-67 on Nov. 3, 2017 in an exhibition and how far the team has come. Illini senior Trent Frazier was a freshman in that Eastern Illinois game and he was the first to climb the ladder to cut down the net.
"Trent wanted to be first and he deserved to be. He is a young man that was sitting on the bench at the Eastern Illinois game wondering if he could play at this level," Underwood said. "That's a pretty dramatic turnaround in a young man's career and he deserved that. It's an unbelievable feeling. I didn't think about getting back here (cutting down the net again) in a month. That was a moment that I was reflecting and I thought about the Eastern Illinois game."
As Dosunmu held the Big Ten Tournament trophy during the postgame press conference, he also thought back to the struggles of his freshman season.
"I remember the days when we weren't good. I would see people on Twitter talk about how we weren't good and Coach Underwood," he said. "You see people say certain things and then to get the Big Ten Tournament trophy, this is what it all means. We put all the work in to grab this trophy right here.
"I think about all the people who doubted us and all of the true fans who have been there supporting us through it all. To be able to really know that we earned this and that this is ours, it feels good."
After playing Ohio State twice in eight days and three times over the season, for Dosunmu there were no surprises left for the two teams.
"It is about our will, that's all it is about. When you play somebody three times and you play someone within a week span, really the plays are out the window," Dosunmu said. "It comes down to executing. They knew everything we were going to run and they knew all of our unique plays. We are a well-coached team and we knew all of their plays. It was going to come down to who was going to make the best plays, who was going to get the most lose balls and the 50/50 balls. We did down the stretch."
Dosunmu has some more unfinished business in his college career.
"That's the goal to raise another banner. I want more. This is definitely something I'm going to soak in and it is something I am proud of," he said. "We have bigger goals and there is much more to accomplish. We want to get back here and we will take it one game at a time and we will do fine."
Illinois will face Drexel in the opening round next Friday in Indianapolis. No. 7 Houston is the No. 2 seed in the Midwest after winning its first American Athletic Conference Tournament title. West Virginia is seeded No. 3 and Oklahoma State is the fourth seed.
A win over Drexel by Illinois and a win by Loyola Chicago defeats Georgia Tech in its round one game would mean an all-Illinois second round matchup on Sunday.
"(Loyola) has been having a great season, so kudos to them. I'm really enjoying this Big Ten championship and then playing Drexel," Dosunmu said. "Whoever we see after that is great. Shoutout to Loyola, that's my city in Chicago but I'm not really focused on them. I'm embracing this championship, the first since 2005."
For Underwood, NCAA preparation begins tomorrow.
"I haven't thought two seconds about the tournament. We play Drexel and that's all I know. I'm going to enjoy the moment tonight," he said.
Giorgi's 'amazing' run
Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 10 points in less than three minutes in the second half and Illinois was up by nine points at the end of it. The run was a key part of Illinois' 41 points from the bench that was close to double the 22 points from the Buckeyes bench.
"Giorgi played well. I always love to see guys like that come in and produce. The last two games he really wasn't playing but guess what, he did his thing in a championship game," Dosunmu said. "No one cares about the first two games. Everyone will remember how he played in the championship game. For him to be over there on the bench, waiting for his moment, then coming in and seizing the moment and being so great in that moment. My hat goes off to him."
Bezhanishvili was ecstatic following the game and could find just one word to describe his emotions -- amazing.
"It was amazing. It was amazing. Amazing. It was so great. I can't explain it. It was amazing. It was amazing. It was so amazing that it was amazing amazing. Man, it was amazing," he said.
Kofi Cockburn took Bezhanishvili's spot on the starting lineup last season but the two became best of friends.
"When it happens, you can see how much winning means to him. Having not played that many minutes, Giorgi was locked into the game mentally and focused," Cockburn said. "Being able to come into the game and have a huge impact, he kept us in the game. It was a really proud moment for me."
