Watch now: While cutting down the net at the Big Ten Tournament, Illinois learned the news it was an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed

"Trent wanted to be first and he deserved to be. He is a young man that was sitting on the bench at the Eastern Illinois game wondering if he could play at this level," Underwood said. "That's a pretty dramatic turnaround in a young man's career and he deserved that. It's an unbelievable feeling. I didn't think about getting back here (cutting down the net again) in a month. That was a moment that I was reflecting and I thought about the Eastern Illinois game."

As Dosunmu held the Big Ten Tournament trophy during the postgame press conference, he also thought back to the struggles of his freshman season.

"I remember the days when we weren't good. I would see people on Twitter talk about how we weren't good and Coach Underwood," he said. "You see people say certain things and then to get the Big Ten Tournament trophy, this is what it all means. We put all the work in to grab this trophy right here.

"I think about all the people who doubted us and all of the true fans who have been there supporting us through it all. To be able to really know that we earned this and that this is ours, it feels good."

After playing Ohio State twice in eight days and three times over the season, for Dosunmu there were no surprises left for the two teams.