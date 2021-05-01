Watchdog report documents widespread failures at LaSalle Veterans Home

“She seemed like an ideal person to be able to root out the problems in our veterans homes. But I have to admit that, if I knew then what I know now, I would not have hired her,” Pritzker said Friday at an unrelated news conference.

“There were challenges of communication, there were challenges of people not following the protocols that were laid out for them. There were challenges of leadership, not providing some of those protocols and so on…We now have a new IDVA director who is going to accelerate our addressing of all of those.”

Pritzker appointed Terry Prince as IDVA Acting Director on April 1.

House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, said he believes there may be a legal basis for criminal charges stemming from the response to this deadly outbreak.

“I will not accept anything less than another set of eyes to look at the facts of this case to determine whether or not any section of the Criminal Code was violated,” Durkin said in a virtual news conference Friday.