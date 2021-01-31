Wayne Taylor Racing wins record-tying 3rd consecutive Rolex

"I could see his eyes in my mirrors," Albuquerque said of van der Zande. "He was so hungry for this, especially with the whole story of leaving Wayne Taylor. I was lucky that they had a puncture."

The Ganassi team suffered a puncture less than two hours earlier when six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon was driving, and also overcame two penalties from newcomer Kevin Magnussen, who spent the last seven seasons in Formula One. The team fell to fifth.

"Absolutely gutted," Magnussen said. "Looked like we had the race win right there. Renger had really good pace catching the No. 10 car and I think he would have had a really good chance to win the race."

Jordan Taylor, youngest son of the winning team owner, was also a winner in the GT Le Mans class and closed the victory for Corvette Racing.

The lineup included Nicky Catsburg and Antonio Garcia, who General Motors said after the race it had pulled from the car because Garcia tested positive for COVID-19 as part of his preparations to leave the United States. Garcia drove nearly eight hours in the race and was last in the car Sunday morning.