We're in this together

Life in the newsroom is always fast-paced, but breaking news turns a routine day into a spinning top adorned with flashing lights and noisemakers, held by a juggler who also is carrying a tall pile of plates while walking a tightrope over a lava pit.

And, truthfully, most newsroomers wouldn't have it any other way.

But news media aren't like most folks. And we know you have lots of questions, lots of fears, lots of ideas and lots of time.

And we're trying to help.

Our website is updated continuously with the latest local, state, national and worldwide news about coronavirus. Our staff is concentrating on the local and state news: Here's what's open, closed, postponed and rescheduled; changes in store hours; updates about hospitals, medical offices and schools; restaurant/bar services; blood drives or places to donate; where to get help, answer questions; and more.

Although the wave of illness is affecting almost everything in our daily lives (including how much toilet paper is stored in the hall closet), we also realize you need a break. Focusing on any one thing 24/7 isn't healthy for anyone. Take a walk; count the stars at night; put together a puzzle; try making a cake from scratch instead of a box; make up a joke.