Wear mask, maintain social distancing
Wear mask, maintain social distancing

If you don't want McLean County to be like Texas and Arizona, wear a mask or keep 6 feet away. I am a senior citizen who doesn't want to die of coronavirus.

Joan Shelton, Bloomington

