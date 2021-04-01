Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.