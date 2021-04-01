 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News