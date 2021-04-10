Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Rain. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
