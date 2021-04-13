This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. W…
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 49…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
For the drive home in Bloomington: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15…
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Rain…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Rain. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. …
For the drive home in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to rea…