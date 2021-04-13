Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.