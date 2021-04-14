This evening in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
